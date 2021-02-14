The Valletta Circle of the Catenian Association, through the hard work of its president, Edwin Azzopardi, and his council, successfully overcame the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic to organise various activities online in aid of charity.

These activities, in fact, raised some €8,000 which have been donated to Caritas Malta, the Richmond Foundation and Id-Dar tal-Providenza. Valletta Circle organised online talks, an online treasure hunt and an online raffle with prizes donated by circle members.

Another popular activity was an online St Nicholas dinner held during the first week of December, in which some 50 diners took part.

Members were encouraged to host other members and their spouses at their homes, always respecting the restrictions issued by the health authorities. Toasts and good wishes were exchanged and Christmas carols sung.