Hundreds of people joined athletes in Valletta on Wednesday evening to celebrate Team Malta's record medals haul at the 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Malta hosted the games, in which it ranked first overall with 38 gold medals, 30 silver and 29 bronze, the best ever result obtained by Malta.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The Valletta celebration featured popular local singers Amber and Aidan who performed together with a live band. The duo performed a rendition of the official song of the GSSE Shine Your Light.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

DJs Zihhy and David were also due to perform during the show accompanied by light projections and later, a fireworks display.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier