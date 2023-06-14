Hundreds of people joined athletes in Valletta on Wednesday evening to celebrate Team Malta's record medals haul at the 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe.
Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
Malta hosted the games, in which it ranked first overall with 38 gold medals, 30 silver and 29 bronze, the best ever result obtained by Malta.
Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
The Valletta celebration featured popular local singers Amber and Aidan who performed together with a live band. The duo performed a rendition of the official song of the GSSE Shine Your Light.
Video: Chris Sant Fournier
DJs Zihhy and David were also due to perform during the show accompanied by light projections and later, a fireworks display.
Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
