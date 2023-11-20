A wealth of Christmas activities in Valletta, starting later this month, were announced by the culture minister on Monday.

Owen Bonnici said Christmas in the Capital, organised by the Valletta Cultural Agency, would be bigger and better and stretch from November 25 to December 31.

Agency chairman Jason Micallef said that in view of conflicts in several regions, this year's programme, apart from entertainment, would also evoke a sense of peace, with activities including the traditional Baby Jesus procession.

He said 29 activities are planned, featuring stilt walkers, choirs and concerts by The Travellers, Michela, Ira Losco, Gianluca Bezzina, Centrestage Children’s Choir, Sean and Veronique, RIONA, Opening Doors, EnKor, Malta School of Music, KorMalta, Choral and Orchestral Society Maria Bambina and others.

The activities will be rounded off with a New Year's Eve free-of-charge show at St George's Square.

Head of Productions Jessica Muscat said the Valletta Christmas lights and Christmas tree would be switched on on November 25.

Spectacular light projections at St George's Square start on December 4.

Other activities will include children's workshops at the Valletta Design Cluster, street animators and shows by the Dancel Dance Studio.

The full programme can be seen at vca.gov.mt and the Valletta Cultural Agency's Facebook page.