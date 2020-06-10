Three churches in Valletta are to benefit from €700,000 in government funding of restoration works.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said Wednesday that funds are being allocated for the basilica of Mt Carmel, the parish church of St Augustine and the Church of Our Lady of Pilar.

Borg said during a visit to the basilica that Valletta’s churches were a treasure which needed to be conserved, and he praised the work being done by the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation.

The basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel is undergoing external cupola restoration work and the installation of a new lighting system with 139 LED lights.

External and internal restoration works are underway at the Church of Our Lady of Pilar including installation of modern LED lights for the cupola, roof and facade.

Similar works are in hand at St Augustine Church.