The amateur club Valletta City were founded in 1929 by a group of vendors who sold their wares in the City market.

In 1929-30, the team took part in the Amateur League but after only four games, they were found guilty of the abandonment of two of their matches and were suspended from the league.

The following season, they were re-admitted to the league and were placed in the Second Division. However, they gave away so many walkovers that they were finally removed from the association.

After their turbulent period in the Amateur League, Valletta City were reduced to playing friendly matches against amateur teams from around the City area.

The club, however, was destined for greater things and in 1932-33, they took the first step on the path that would eventually lead them to the top division of Maltese football.

