Football in Valletta received a near-mortal blow in 1932 when Valletta United were disbanded.

For a time, the game in the City went into hibernation and it was left to the amateur clubs to keep the flag flying. The situation improved with the emergence of Valletta City which graduated from the Amateur League to the Second Division of the Malta Football League. In 1935, the club showed from the start its intentions of winning promotion to the senior division.

In the first match of the league, Valletta beat Tarxien Rainbows by a comprehensive score of 7-0.

At first, the Citizens found stubborn resistance and took 35 minutes to open the score.

However, once they scored, the Rainbows’ resistance wilted and the goals started to flow in regular intervals.

