In 1936-37, The First Division League was split into two sections.

In Section A, Floriana, Hibernians, Sliema, and St George’s competed for the championship while Sliema Rangers, Floriana Tigers, Valletta City, and Melita played for promotion to Section A.

A crowd of 6,423 paid for admission to the opening match of the B competition between the Tigers and Valletta City.Unfortunately, what the public witnessed was not exactly what they had paid for. The Tigers took an early lead and from then on viciousness crept into the game.

Time and again, the Tigers found their combination cut to shreds by the vigorous tackling of the Valletta defenders.The referee, in a futile attempt to keep order, sent off Dowling, of Valletta, and Paris, of the Tigers. Then, towards the end of the game, Valletta’s Vella and Debattista of the Tigers came to blows.

Other players joined in the fun and the game was abandoned with seven minutes left to play. The points were later awarded to the Tigers.

