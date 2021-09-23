Valletta City were founded in 1929 by a group of vendors who sold their wares in the City market. One must say at this point that this team had nothing to do with the present Valletta club.

Valletta FC were formed after the war with the amalgamation of Valletta Prestons and Valletta St Paul’s. That, however, is another story that I will reserve for another time.

In 1929-30, Valletta City took part in the Amateur League but after only four games, they were found guilty of the abandonment of two of their matches and were suspended from the league.

The following season, they were re-admitted to the league and were placed in the Second Division. However, trouble seemed to haunt this team in its early days. They gave away so many walkovers that they were finally removed from the association.

