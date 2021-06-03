In 1932, football in Valletta received a near mortal blow when Valletta United were disbanded.

For a time, the game in the City went into hibernation and it was left to the amateur clubs to keep the flag flying.

The situation improved with the emergence of Valletta City who were founded in 1929 by a group of vendors who sold their wares in the City Market.

Valletta City graduated from the Amateur League to the Second Division of the Malta Football League. In 1935, the club showed from the start its intentions of winning promotion to the senior division.

In the first match of the league, Valletta beat Tarxien Rainbows by the huge score of 7-0. Valletta continued the same path when they met Bramtoco on Sunday, December 8. This time they won 6-0.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta