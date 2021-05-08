Valletta FC are closing in on the double signing of young players Michele Sansone and Christian Gauci.
The 23-year-old Sansone was on the books of Sliema Wanderers last season but his contract expired at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.
Sansone made ten appearances for the Blues last season and had been attracting interest from a number of clubs, with Birkirkara reportedly keen on the player during the January transfer window.
