Valletta FC are set to announce a signing of their own as they are closing in on Croatian attacking midfielder Ivan Curjuric.

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder has agreed personal terms with the capital club and is set to put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

Curjuric came through the youth ranks of Hajduk Split and established himself in the club’s senior team.

In 2013 he moved to NK Zagreb before heading to Cyprus where he played for Nea Salamis.

