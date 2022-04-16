Valletta will be bidding to keep alive their hopes of winning silverware as well as a route to European football when they face Marsaxlokk in the opening tie of the weekend on Saturday at 2pm.

The Citizens will fancy their chances of reaching the semi-finals of the FA Trophy but Valletta coach Danilo Doncic is not underestimating the threat posed by Marsaxlokk, who have just sealed their spot in the Premier League next season after winning promotion from the Challenge League, and has urged his players not to take anything for granted.

“We are heading into this Cup tie in fine fettle,” Valetta coach Danilo Doncic said.

“Our form lately has improved consistently, particularly in the last three matches. But that is no guarantee of success as we are facing a tricky Marsaxlokk team who have some good quality players and are on a high after winning promotion.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta