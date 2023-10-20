VALLETTA 11

EVK ZAIBAS 15

(3-7, 3-0,1-5, 4-3)

Valletta found EVK Zaibas of Lithuania beyond their reach when the two teams face each other in Friday's second match of the LEN Challenger Cup Group D qualifying round.

Still, Milan Cirovic’s side must be complimented for their honest challenge when in possession. In the second session, they managed to come within touching distance when they reduced the deficit to just one goal.

But that is as far as they could get as the Lithuanians’ scoring momentum could not be halted.

Malta were off to a tottering start when the Lithuanian side built a commanding lead at the end of the first session.

The superior technical and physical skills of the visitors were evident at the very beginning of the match.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com