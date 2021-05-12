Valletta have announced their first signing for the upcoming season when they clinched the signature of young talented midfielder Michele Sansone.

As reported by the Times of Malta last week, the Citizens have put their eyes on the former Malta U-21 international whose contract with Sliema Wanderers expired at the end of the season.

Sansone put pen to paper on a three-year contract and is likely to start a new trend for Valletta FC who are scouring the market for young talent as they look to rejuvenate the squad in a bid to build a title-winning side for the coming seasons.

