The Valletta council expressed anger on Tuesday at the “irresponsible behaviour” of certain residents who dumped bagfuls of animal faeces regularly in a street corner.

In a post on Facebook, the council said such behaviour could no longer be accepted.

The bags were being deposited in Triq Sant’ Ursola corner with Triq San Duminku,

Is it even possible that not even at this moment, when hygiene is the most important thing, you do not respect your neighbours, the council asked, directing its message to the yet unknown litterer.

The council appealed to residents in the area who may have any information that would help uncover who was responsible to send a private message.