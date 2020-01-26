VALLETTA 4

Kaljevic 7, 79

Piciollo 27

Moises Barrios 90

SIRENS 1

Raphael 88

Valletta needed two goals inside the first 30 minutes of the match to overcome the challenge of Sirens and reach the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy.

It was a slick performance from the Malta champions who took the game by the scruff off its neck and once they opened a commanding two-goal advantage in the first part of the match they used all their experience to administer their lead, giving little chance to the St Paul’s Bay side to get back into the match.

Bojan Kaljevic was the prime performer for the Citizens as the Montenegrin forward scored a brace before setting up the other goal to further rubberstamp his importance to the City’s cause among continuous talk that he could leave the Citizens.

Sirens, on their hand, have only themselves to blame as they missed some open chances in key moments of the match and inevitably they were made to pay.

Valletta coach Darren Abdilla included young midfielders Nicholas Pulis and Shaun Dimech in his starting formation while Italian striker Mario Fontanella was given a rest and was not included in the 18-man squad.

Sirens, on their part, named their strongest formation as they looked to maintain their dream run in the competition.

Flavio Cheveresan should have given Sirens a perfect start when he was picked in space inside the area by Ricardo Faria but he completely mistimed his shot.

Sirens paid dearly for this miss as as on seven Valletta took the lead. They were awarded a corner kick from which Miguel Alba picked Bojan Kaljevic and the Montenegrin powered his header into the net.

The goal lifted Valletta’s spirits and they almost doubled their lead on 15 minutes when Enmy Pena Beltre picked Matteo Piciollo but the Italian was denied by a fine save from David Cassar.

Sirens looked rattled and Valletta doubled their lead on 27 minutes. Kaljevic this time turned provider as he picked Piciollo inside the area and his shot on the turn flew past Cassar.

The St Paul’s Bay side finally threatened eight minutes from time Ricardo Faria hit a thumping drive from the edge of the area that was pushed away by Yenz Cini.

Sirens thought they have pulled a goal back on the stroke of half-time when Romarinho beat Cini with a thumping drive, but the ‘goal’ was annulled for offside.

On the restart, Sirens seemed to step up their game in search of an early goal that would reopen the tie.

However, it was Valletta who should have killed off the tie on 47 minutes when Piciollo met Alba’s cross but he fired wide from routine distance.

Sirens had an inviting opportunity to pull a goal back on 66 minutes when they were awarded a indirect free-kick from inside the area but Romao’s belter flew over.

However, any hopes of a Sirens comeback were all but ended by Kaljevic on 79 minutes as the Montenegrin let fly a scorching drive that flew into the roof of the net.

Sirens did pull a goal back on 89 minutes when Valletta goalkeeper Yenz Cini failed to hold to the ball following Ryan Grech’s delivery and Raphael was on hand to fire home.

However, it was Valletta who had the final say with substitute Jhony Moises Barrios marking his debut when he rifled home from close in.