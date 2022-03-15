Young forward Promise Oluwatobi Emmanuel David notched a brace as Valletta booked a spot in the quarter-finals of the Izibet FA Trophy thanks to a 5-1 win over Challenge League side Tarxien Rainbows.
The Citizens dominated during the first half, taking a two-goal lead and although Tarxien pulled one back early in the second half, Valletta were quick to regain a comfortable lead, scoring another three goals.
