Valletta has been chosen by Spanish-speaking cruisers as the Best Port of Call Global, an honour which was announced during Premios Cruceroadicto 2022 held during FITUR Madrid 2023 in January.

These awards are the result of an international cruise satisfaction survey taken by the growing community of Spanish-speaking cruise travellers, who had the opportunity to voice their favourite cruise line, ship and port experiences during the past year, along with the reason behind their choices.

The voting process consisted of a transparent methodology which enabled travellers to have the last word based on their personal experiences, with the process relying on an elaborate automated system that determined the final award-winning categories. To ensure total objectivity and cleanliness of the results, the entire process was independently supervised by consulting firm We-iN which participated as the methodological and technological partner for the voting, selection of the finalists and proclamation of the winners.

Stephen Xuereb, COO of Global Ports Holding and CEO of Valletta Cruise Port, said: “In 2022 Valletta Cruise Port welcomed over 529,000 passenger movements with 35,000 passenger movements coming specifically from Spain not to mention other Spanish-speaking guests hailing from other countries. It is indeed a pleasure to see our guests recognising Valletta Cruise Port’s efforts together with those of other key stakeholders in making their visit to our city a memorable experience. As part of the Global Ports Holding network our trajectory is not only one of growth, but one of ensuring operational excellence.”