SIRENS 0

VALLETTA 1

Sala 75

SIRENS

D. Cassar-7; J. Pearson-6.5; L. Bittaye-6.5; W. Domoraud-6; E. Callegari-6; J. Walker-5.5; S. Tounkara-6.5; R. Scicluna-6.5; T. Agius-6 (82 H. Kone); T. Jammeh; T. Espindola-6.

VALLETTA

H. Bonello; R. Camilleri-6.5; T. Caruana-6 (70 K. Nwoko); S. Malano-6.5; M. Piciollo-7.5 (90 S. Mackay); E. Sala-6.5; R. Muscat-6; L. Aguirre-6; I. Maric-6 (46 R. Fenech-6); M. Fontanella-6 (90 Y. Cini); L.Campos-5.

Referee Etienne Mangion.

Yellow cards Jammeh, Tounkara, Bonello, Callegari, Bittaye.

Red cards Jammeh (S) 32; Camilleri (V) 83; Bonello (V) 90.

Missed penalty: Domoraud (S) 83.

BOV Player of the Match Eslit Sala (Valletta).

Valletta halted their winless streak to claim their seventh victory of the season after a hard-fought 1-0 at the expense of Sirens.

The encounter turned out to be a nervy affair with Valletta reduced to nine players at the end, while Sirens played majority of the game with ten after a first-half sending off.

Shifting the attention towards the championship table, the Citizens have now moved up to seventh with 27 points while Sirens are now ninth, on 25 points.

A Matteo Piciollo curling effort diverted into corner by Sirens goalkeeper David Cassar was Valletta’s first threat, early in the game.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta