Malta international Jean Borg is set to pursue his career in Italy after the central defender has reached an agreement to join Italian Serie C club Fidelis Andria.

The 25-year-old defender has been a key member of Valletta FC for the past few years and his performances for both club and country have attracted the interest of Fidelis Andria.

Borg had a contract with Valletta FC until the end of the season but the defender had a clause in his contract that he could leave the Citizens if he received an offer from a foreign club.

The Italian club approached Borg this month and an agreement on personal terms was reached with the player set to leave Malta this week to start his adventure in Italy where he is due to sign a deal until the end of the season.

“I am really happy that I will finally fulfill my dream of playing football in a foreign league,” Borg told the Times of Malta.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt