Valletta will be without Enmy Pena Beltre for the next three matches after he was suspended by the Malta FA Disciplinary Commissioner on Tuesday.

The City wing back was handed the hefty punishment after he was dismissed by referee Ishmael Barbara for retaliation during Saturday’s Premier League clash against Gżira United which saw the latter prevail 2-0.

Pena Beltre was shown a straight red card by referee Barbara after he was caught tangling with Gżira United striker Jefferson.

