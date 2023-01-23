The land above the St Andrew’s ditch reservoir in Valletta is crumbling, according to experts, threatening a historical structure that was only rediscovered in 2021.

Built by the knights to store water for the fortified city, the cavernous reservoir was lost to time until architect Ruben Paul Borg reported a gaping hole that he considered to be a danger to nearby parked cars.

After discovering a second hole, Borg looked down into the 7.5-metre-deep shafts and reported it to the authorities. After workers from Clean Malta helped clear out the debris, they found a water reservoir that had long since been forgotten.

The structure was in a sorry state: broken slabs and missing arches rendered the space unsafe and unusable while mounds of rubble – possibly dug from nearby World War II shelters – covered littered pots and pans. The reservoir, which is adjacent to Great Siege Road, remains in that state today.

A photograph from 8000 Years of Water with the suspected area of damage highlighted. Photo: Daniel Cilia

However, one of the holes that peered into the reservoir which led to its rediscovery has started to collapse, possibly threatening the surrounding area.

“The structure requires urgent restoration and repair,” Borg said, highlighting the urgency of the matter as the longer it remains unfixed, the worse the damage will become.

“We cannot afford to lose such important heritage and we are in time to save it,” he said.

Borg explained that the reservoir is able to hold 1.5 million litres of water, meaning if the site is fully restored, Malta will be able to reclaim a historical structure and a functioning water reservoir.

The structure of the reservoir has already undergone repairs, he said, as evidenced by a section of the barrel-vaulted ceilings, which consists of parallel stone arches which point towards later interventions done after its initial construction.

The location of the reservoir. Photo: Google Maps

Local photographer Daniel Cilia, who recently ventured into the reservoir’s dry depths for his latest book, 8000 Years of Water, said the ditch should be completely closed off to protect drivers and their cars but also “to protect this wonderful piece of historical architecture from collapsing”.

He said this new collapse may have revealed a new structure next to the reservoir he photographed as arches that cannot be seen from inside the reservoir can be seen through the gaping pit.

RELATED STORIES Underground Malta as it's never been seen before

Although the damage has been reported to the authorities, it is unclear what is going to happen to the site.

Contacted by Times of Malta, the Valletta local council proceeded to contact the police to cordon off the area to avoid risking further damage.

Times of Malta has reached out to the Lands Authority with questions but has yet to receive a reply.