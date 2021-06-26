The Dominican community of Valletta is this year marking the 800th anniversary of the death of St Dominic and the 450th anniversary of the founding of the first Dominican parish in Valletta.

To mark the occasion, a literary and musical evening will be held at the church on Thursday, July 1, at 7pm. Archbishop Charles Scicluna will lead a solemn Pontifical Mass on Friday, July 2, at 6.15pm.

The land upon which the church and convent are built were given to the order by Grand Master Pierre de Monte. Girolamo Cassar was commissioned to draw up the plans. The first stone was laid on April 19, 1571. The parish was established on July 2, 1571, by a decree given by Pope Pius V, considered as the benefactor of the construction of Valletta.

The church was dedicated to Our Lady of Safe Haven because of the great number of sailors who used to go to the small chapel that the Dominicans had built prior to the construction of the large church in order to thank the Mother of God upon their safe return to harbour after long and dangerous sea voyages. It was also declared that the parish of St Dominic would be the principal parish church of the city.