There were mixed fortunes for the Maltese teams competing in this season’s Europa League as the draw of the first qualifying round was held on Monday.
Valletta were handed a seemingly favourable draw against Welsh side Bala Town while both Hibernians and Sirens face away ties against FC Vaduz, of Liechtenstein, and Bulgaria’s CSKA Sofia.
