SENGLEA ATHLETIC 1

Xuereb 85

VALLETTA 3

Aguirre 17; Dimech 23, 47

SENGLEA ATHLETIC

M. Farrugia-5; S. Uyi-5; Z. Cassar-5; A. Abela-5; Freud-5; R. Song-5; I. Misan-5; A. Scicluna-5; J. Dibola-5; D. Kukic-5; D. Xuereb-5.

VALLETTA

Y. Cini-6.5; R. Camilleri-6; T. Caruana-6.5; S. Malano-6.5 (64 K. Nwoko); M. Piciollo-6; S. Dimech-7 (88 K. Fenech); E. Pena Beltre-6.5; E. Sala-6 (64 R. Fenech); L. Aguirre-6.5; I. Maric-6; M. Fontanella-6.5 (77 R. Tonna).

Referee Darryl Agius.

Yellow cards Misan, Dibola, Kukic, Uyi, Aguirre.

BOV Player of the Match Shaun Dimech (Valletta).

Valletta secured their second win on the trot after beating Senglea Athletic 3-1.

For the Citizens, this was an important victory as they look to climb further places in the Premier League. Toze Mendes’ side now sit seventh on 33 points.

It was a solid performance by Valletta against a side who continues to disappoint in this year’s top-flight campaign. Midfielder Shaun Dimech struck twice to open his Premier League account this season.

It was Gilbert Agius’ final game as Valletta assistant coach as he will now take over as Malta U-21 coach as from Monday.

