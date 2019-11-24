MOSTA 0

VALLETTA 4

Dzaria 24; Fontanella 35, 53 pen; Tulimieri 85

Valletta joined Sirens on the 21-point mark, four behind leaders Floriana, as they registered a comfortable 4-0 win over Mosta.

Thanks to this recent positive run of four wins in five matches, the Citizens are now back on track in the battle for honours. On the other hand, for Mosta, this was the third consecutive defeat. Three matches in which they conceded twelve goals and scored just one.

Mosta coach Mark Miller made five changes to the team which lost heavily to Balzan in their last outing as Edin Murga, Duane Bonnici and Nikita Kotlov were preferred to Momodou Jallow, Sergio Villareal and Christian Grech.

Valletta, on the other hand, had one change as Ryan Camilleri replaced Joseph Zerafa.

As expected, Valletta held the initiative right from the start and Mario Fontanella hit high after receiving a cross from the left, deflected by Tyrone Farrugia, on five minutes. Six minutes later, Henry Bonello performed a fine save into a corner on a Matias Muchardi freekick from the left.

The Citizens, however, managed to take the lead on 24 minutes when off an assist from the left by Kyrian Nwoko, Irakli Dzaria slotted the ball in the bottom right corner past goalkeeper Andreas Vella.

Mosta replied with a low Jean Barthelemy Diouf effort from outside the area ending just wide on 33 minutes.

Valletta doubled the score two minutes later. Kyrian Nwoko delivered a cross from the left for Mario Fontanella and goalkeeper Andreas Vella could only deflect slightly the Italian forward’s diving header with the ball ending at the back of the net.

In added time, Mario Fontanella could have added another when he stole the ball off the Mosta goalkeeper on the left, outside the area, but David James Brown came to the rescue deflecting his goal bound shot into a corner.

Eight minutes in the second half, the Citizens increased the lead thanks to a Mario Fontanella penalty after Matteo Piciollo was brought down by Akeem Roach when he entered the area from the left.

The Blues tried to hit back and Jean Barthelemy Diouf, served by Kotlov from the left following a clearance by Caruana, had a low shot from outside the area ending just wide.

Six minutes from time, Kyrian Nwoko was unlucky not to score for Valletta when his powerful shot was blocked by a defender.

However, one minute later, substitute Kevin Tulimieri scored Valletta’s fourth, heading the ball home in style off an inviting cross by Pulis from the right.

Finally in added time, Jean Barthelemy Diouf could have scored a consolation goal for Valletta but his direct freekick hit the upright.

Mario Fontanella of Valletta was named BOV player of the match.