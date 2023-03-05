GŻIRA UNITED 1

Ribeiro 89

VALLETTA 2

Bevis 14; Paiber 78 pen.

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Zarkov-5.5, L. Tabone-6, N. Muscat-6, Z. Scerri-6, M. Dias-6 (85 A. Borg), T. Kolega-6.5, E. Costa-6 (72 B. Borg), M. Cosic-6, M. Maia-5.5 (60 L. Ribeiro), J. De Assis-5.5, J. Mendoza-6 (85 T. Espindola).

VALLETTA

C. Formosa-7, E. Ruiz-6, A. Zammit-6.5 (43’ C. Gauci), S. Dimech-6.5, E. Pena Beltre-6, F. Falcone-6 (88’ W. Jebor), B. Kamdem-6, B. Paiber-6.5 (78’ J. Willy), R. Muscat-6, U. N’Nomo-5.5, K. Bevis-6.5.

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow Cards: B. Borg, Dimech, Pena Beltre.

BOV Player of the Match: Cain Formosa (Valletta)

Valletta brought to an end a two-month victory drought when they overcame second-placed Gżira United by the odd goal in three.

With this win, Valletta leapfrog Gudja United to a more comfortable mid-table position but Gżira drop important points in the battle for the runner-up spot.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt