Valletta has the third worst public toilets in European cities according to a hygiene rank based on Google Reviews.

The most popular public bathroom in Valletta are at the Barrakka Gardens.

One user complained of the lack of toilet paper, see-through door and dirtiness: “didn’t feel safe, clean or happy here”, they said.

Another reviewer commented: ”rusty locks that can't close, dirty seats, grim but two stars because it's actually usable” while a visitor who gave it three stars said it was “usable when the need is high”.

One visitor who slapped a five-star rating simply said “it saved my life”.

The ranking was released by Showers to You - a UK bathroom supplier - ahead of World Toilet Day on November 19.

While most people mark International Men's Day on November 19, the United Nations also observes World Toilet Day in a bid to raise awareness and inspire action to tackle the global sanitation crisis.

Over four billion people worldwide live without safely managed sanitation.

"Bathroom experts" at the UK supplier analysed over 8,000 online reviews of European toilets, comparing the number of negative comments in each city.

For Malta, they looked at 53 reviews about Valletta public toilets. One out of every eight reviews described the bathrooms as dirty, rating them an average of 3.16 out of 5 stars.

Riga’s (Latvia) and Madrid’s (Spain) public bathrooms, which received 80 and 525 reviews respectively, faired worse.

The bathroom suppliers noted that due to its arid climate, water conservation was a significant concern in Malta, with many toilets equipped with dual-flush systems to save water. This could have a marginal impact on toilet cleanliness due to lower-volume flushes for liquid waste.