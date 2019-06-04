Champions Valletta will open their title defence against newly-promoted Sta Luċija as the draw of the Malta FA national championships were held at the local governing body headquarters on Tuesday.

The Citizens, who last May won their 25th national title, were given a straight-forward start against the newly-promoted Saints before facing much trickier tests in the following matchdays against Sliema Wanderers and Floriana.

Hibernians, last season’s runners-up, open their campaign against neighbours Gudja United who will be making their first ever appearance in the BOV Premier League next season.

Giovanni Tedesco, the new Gżira United coach, faces his former club Ħamrun Spartans on the opening day while Trophy winners Balzan take on Sliema Wanderers.

The other plum fixture of the opening programme is the match between Birkirkara and Floriana.

The BOV Premier League gets under way on August 23 and will come to a close on August 25.

OPENING PROGRAMME

Birkirkara vs Floriana; Sirens vs Senglea Athletic; Balzan vs Sliema Wanderers; Tarxien Rainbows vs Mosta; Valletta vs Sta Luċija; Gudja United vs Hibernians; Gżira United vs Ħamrun Spartans.