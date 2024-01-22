Valletta FC are in advanced talks to sign Portuguese defensive midfielder Goncalo Vieira.

The 25-year-old midfielder arrived in Malta last weekend and in the past few days has been holding talks with the capital club to try and finalise a deal until the end of the season.

Should an agreement be reached, Vieira will become Valletta’s third signing during the January transfer window after earlier this month the club had secured the services of Italian goalkeeper Alessandro Guarnone and Serbian defender Milan Jezdimirovic.

Valletta have been keen to add reinforcements to their squad as they look to move out of the relegation zone.

Last weekend, the Citizens boosted their hopes with a comfortable 3-0 win over Gudja United that lifted the team in ninth place on the 14-point mark, two clear of the relegation zone.

