Valletta FC are in advanced negotiations to sign Brazilian striker Flavio Cheveresan, the Times of Malta can reveal.

The Citizens have been very active during the transfer market this summer as they have made several changes to their squad. They are currently looking to finalise their first-team group and have opened talks with Brazilian forward Cheveresan.

Sources have told the Times of Malta that negotiations with the player are ongoing but there is an air of optimism that an agreement between the two parties will be reached in the coming days.

Cheveresan is not a new face to Maltese football.

In fact, the 33-year-old striker arrived in Mata in the summer of 2019 when he joined Sirens and helped the St Paul’s Bay club to an historic qualification to the UEFA Europa League.

