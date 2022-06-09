Valletta FC are set to complete their second major signing of the summer transfer window as they have agreed personal terms with Argentine defender Enzo Ruiz.

Last season, the veteran defender was on the books of Birkirkara FC but his contract expired at the end of the campaign and was not offered a new deal by the Stripes.

The 32-year-old was determined to continue his career in Malta and in the last few days he has agreed personal terms with Valletta FC and is expected to put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

For Valletta, the capture of Ruiz is the second major acquisition in the summer transfer window after the capital club have already signed Malta international midfielder Brandon Paiber.

