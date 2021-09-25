Valletta FC are set to unveil a new forward after reaching an agreement to sign forward Harris Dilaver, a report in the Bosnian media said.

Bosnian website sportsport.ba reported that the 31-year-old striker is currently in Malta to finalise his move to Valletta FC where he will team up again with Croatian midfielder Ivan Curjuric with whom he played with at Zeljeznicar.

Last season, Dilaver was on the books of Albanian side Vllaznia where he finished as the club’s top scorer and helped the club to win the Albanian Cup.

