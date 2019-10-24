Valletta FC announced that Iniala have reached a new three-year deal as main sponsors of Malta champions Valletta, making the long-term agreement one of the biggest in the club’s history including both the senior squad and the youth development sector.

This was unveiled on Thursday during a press conference held at the club’s premises in Valletta, during which Iniala owner and founder Mark Weingard said the deal in the presence of Valletta FC president Victor Sciriha, vice president Paul Spiteri and Matthew Carbonaro, media & marketing director of Valletta FC.

“We are delighted to sign this new deal with Iniala, as we enter another exciting period for the club” said president Sciriha.

“We had the opportunity to work with Iniala and Weingard for the past years and we have achieved great results together, both with our senior squad and also with our youth sector which is now one of the elite in our country.

“I am confident we can achieve great things together and we look forward to future collaboration.”

On his part Weingard said: “We are extremely proud to be able to partner with Valletta FC as we believe that, being together, we are able to make a huge impact in our respective fields.

“We are certain that our partnership will blossom and benefit both parties as in the past recent years. We believe that Valletta FC are able to move us to greater heights and help us integrate more within the Valletta community.

“We are looking forward for this main sponsorship deal and are excited for what the future holds for us both. Good luck to Valletta FC.”

Iniala Group is a cluster of companies focused on delivering the highest level of quality and luxury across Hospitality and Development, while ensuring Philanthropy as it at the core of all its businesses.