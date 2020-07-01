Valletta have asked the Malta Football association to investigate what they described as serious claims over the awarding of the UEFA Licence of newly-crowned champions Floriana.

Last May, the Malta FA announced that Floriana, along with Valletta, Hibernians and Sirens had successfully applied for the UEFA licence that makes them eligible to represent Malta in the European club competitions this summer.

Floriana were top of the Premier League when the 2019-20 season was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and were declared Malta champions following a controversial decision taken by the MFA Council.

However, in a statement Valletta are alleging that Floriana’s application included some irregularities but refused to divulge any details for the time being. The Citizens said that they expect the Malta FA to investigate.

“Valletta Football Club is communicating that it has submitted a formal request to the Malta Football Association to investigate a number of serious claims that have been brought to its attention with regards to the awarding of the UEFA licence to Floriana Football Club,” the club said in a statement.

“In full respect to the due process that we expect to take place in the coming hours, we will not be commenting further in public about the matter.

“Valletta Football Club is demanding nothing but fairness and equal treatment. Moreover, the club expects that should the claims being put forward result to be truthful, the applicable sanctions are applied in full respect to MFA and UEFA licensing regulations.

“Should this fail to happen, the club will consider all its options together with its local and international legal advisors for a remedy to its satisfaction.”