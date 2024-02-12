Valletta FC have appointed Jesmond Zerafa as the club’s technical director, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

Zerafa has a huge history with his hometown club both as a player and also as a coach and his addition to the team’s technical staff will surely be a major boost to the whole club in what is turning out to be a difficult season with the side battling to retain their status in the Premier League.

Zerafa enjoyed a successful career as a Valletta FC player and after retiring as a player he had two stints as coach of Valletta FC.

Zerafa was named as first-team coach for season 2010-11 and guided the team to the Premier League title.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

