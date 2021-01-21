Antonio Jose Cardoso Mendes wants the Valletta FC players to stay united with each other to overcome this difficult period in the season as the newly-appointed Portuguese mentor makes his Premier League debut against Balzan at the Centenary Stadium on Friday (kick-off: 9pm).

Cardoso Mendes, aka Toze, was given the job of succeeding Jesmond Zerafa as Valletta FC first-team coach last month, but the former Vitoria Guimaraes youth coach has yet to make his first official appearance in the Maltese Premier League.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta