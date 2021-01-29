Valletta coach Antonio Jose Cardoso Mendes is expecting a strong response from his players following their poor display against Ħamrun Spartans on Wednesday as the Citizens are set to face a second major test in the space of a few days when they take on Gżira United on Sunday at the National Stadium (kick-off: 2pm).

The Citizens woke up on Thursday still licking their wounds after suffering a heavy 3-0 defeat to Premier League leaders Ħamrun Spartans which left the team a distant ninth in the standings on 23 points, and dangerously hovering just above the relegation zone.

