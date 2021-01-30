Valletta FC have confirmed that Mihailo Jovanovic and Taisei Marukawa have agreed to terminate their contracts with the club by mutual consent.

Jovanovic and Marukawa both joined the Citizens last summer and were regular members for the capital club.

It is understood that Jovanovic has decided to leave the club due to family reasons and will return back to Serbia in the coming days.

