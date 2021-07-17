Valletta FC have confirmed the signing of Croatian attacking midfielder Ivan Curjuric.
The attacking midfielder has been in Malta for some days now and has put pen to paper on a one-year contract.
“Valletta Football Club is pleased to announce the official agreement with Croatian attacking midfielder Ivan Curjuric,” the Premier League club said in a statement.
“The 31-year-old midfielder from Zadar has joined the Citizens and signed a one-year contract with our club.
