Valletta FC’s fixtures against Ħamrun Spartans and Sliema Wanderers are set to be rescheduled, as per a statement issued by the Malta FA on Saturday.

This follows the news of the club being put into mandatory quarantine on Friday after a number of cases were confirmed after a round of testing.

The MFA said the side’s matches “are being postponed in accordance with the Malta FA special rules applicable to domestic competitions due to COVID-19”.

Fellow quarantined team Gudja United have also seen their matches against Hibernians and Gżira United postponed to a later date.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta