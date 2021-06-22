Valletta FC are closing in on the signing of Italian goalkeeper Alessandro Guarnone, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Italian goalkeeper has enjoyed a very positive season with Birkirkara last term and his performances has convinced the Citizens to step up their efforts and secure the services of the former Milan youth player.

Last season, Guarnone made 19 appearances for Birkirkara and managed six clean sheets as he was a key figure in helping the Stripes to finish fourth in the Premier League standings, and a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

