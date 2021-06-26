Valletta FC are in talks to sign Ghana midfielder James Arthur and Czech Republic forward Milan Jurdik, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Citizens are working hard in their efforts to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season as they look to rejuvenate their squad after a disappointing 2020-21 season which saw the team fail to qualify to European football.

Last week, Valletta FC have reached an agreement to sign Italian goalkeeper Alessandro Guarnone and Brazilian winger Caio Prado, who were both on the books of Birkirkara FC last season.

However, their transfer activity continued in the last few days and they are engaged in talks to sign Ghana midfielder Arthur and forward Jurdik.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta