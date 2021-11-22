Valletta FC have lodged a protest against the result of their Premier League clash against Sliema Wanderers last Saturday.

Sliema Wanderers beat Valletta 2-1 at the National Stadium for their first Premier League win of the season but the result is now in jeopardy following a complaint filed at the Malta FA offices by the Citizens.

Valletta are contending that Sliema Wanderers player Warsama Hassan was ineligible to play in the match as he was supposed to be serving a quarantine period following his appearance with Djibouti in a World Cup qualifier against Algeria.

