Valletta Football Club have announced that they have decided not to renew the contract of six overseas players who were on the books of the club.

The Citizens are coming from a disappointing season that has seen the team fail to battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League while they failed to reach the latter stages of the knock out competition.

In a statement, Valletta FC announced that Joseph Willy, Kilian Bevis, Bradley Kamdem, Ulrich Nnome Ngong Niltinho and William Jebor will not remain with the club beyond this season.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt