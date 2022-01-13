Valletta FC have parted ways with Ghana midfielder James Arthur, the Premier League club has announced.

“Valletta Football Club would like to thank James Arthur for being part of our group during these past months. James was released of his contract by mutual agreement between both parties,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

The 23-year-old midfielder arrived at Valletta FC at the start of the season and has been a regular member of Toze Mendes’ starting formation.

In fact, he made 13 appearances with the club and managed to score one goal.

