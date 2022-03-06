Valletta FC have launched an initiative aimed to support the people of Ukraine who are currently experiencing very difficult times following the invasion of the Russian troops.

On Saturday, Valletta FC have sported new kits, designed exclusively for this initiative, for their Premier League match against Mosta FC to help and create awareness of the situation in Ukraine.

The initiative took off after the Valletta FC Media department, headed by Matthew Carbonaro, uploaded a new club logo that showed the Valletta FC logo inscribed over the Ukrainian flag.

From then, Valletta FC president Alexander Fenech together, team manager Gerard Ellul along with the club’s media department and kit manager Kurt Celeste embarked on this project aimed at creating a new kit that featured prominently the yellow and blue colours of the Ukrainian flag.

