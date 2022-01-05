Valletta FC have completed a major transfer coup as they have reached an agreement with San Ġwann FC to sign young Maltese forward Andrea Zammit, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The 18-year-old forward is seen by many as one of the most promising forwards in Maltese football and Valletta FC have been one of three Premier League clubs who have been on the trail of the young player’s signature for several months now.

In fact, Valletta have been looking to sign Zammit since the final weeks of the summer’s transfer window but a deal could not be reached.

However, talks between the two clubs resumed in the last few weeks, and an agreement has been finally reached.

