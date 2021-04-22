Valletta FC have reached a verbal agreement to extend the contract of first-team coach Jose Antonio Cardoso Mendes, the Times of Malta can confirm.

Cardoso Mendes, popularly known as Toze, joined the Citizens last December when he took over the helm of the team following the resignation of Jesmond Zerafa.

The Portuguese coach found the going tough in the first few months in charge as a congested fixtures schedule and a long injury list left him with a depleted squad for much of the season with the team struggling to any form of consistency.

