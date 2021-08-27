Valletta FC have parted ways with Czech Republic forward Milan Jurdik, the Premier League club announced.

The Czech striker joined Valletta FC at the start of the season but struggled to adapt with the Maltese Premier League club. In fact, the forward has failed to start for the Citizens in the first two matches of the season.

The player held talks with the club’s top hierarchy to try and rescind his contract with the club and an agreement was finally reached.

“Milan Jurdik has mutually terminated his contract with Valletta Football Club,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta